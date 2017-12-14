Agent Boras: Marlins turned into 'pawn shop' under CEO Jeter

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Agent Scott Boras says Derek Jeter and his ownership group are turning the Miami Marlins into a pawn shop.

Boras' comment Wednesday at baseball's winter meetings is yet another jab at the Marlins' direction under new CEO Jeter.

Without naming individuals, Boras says Jeter's group inherited a team with a strong foundation of young players that needed only more pitching to become a title contender. Boras says the group should have been more carefully vetted to prevent the franchise's latest payroll purge, which included trading major league home run king Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees.

In contrast to Boras, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he's excited about the direction of the franchise. Mattingly defended his new boss, and predicted Jeter will improve as a baseball executive.

