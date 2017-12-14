Peru seeks arrest of lay leader accused of abuse

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian prosecutors are seeking the arrest of the leader of a Catholic religious society accused of sexual and psychological abuse against minors.

Luis Figari is the lay founder of the Peru-based Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a conservative Roman Catholic society with chapters across South America and in the U.S.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they were requesting Figari's detention for nine months as well as that of five close aides to avoid him interfering with their investigation.

A journalist and former member of the society began publicly accusing Figari of abuse in 2010. While Figari has never been charged, many of the allegations were confirmed by a Vatican inquiry. He was ordered to cut contact with members of the society.

He's now living in Rome. He had no immediate reaction.