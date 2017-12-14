Another human foot washes ashore in British Columbia

SOOKE, British Columbia (AP) — Another human foot has been found on British Columbia's coastline. It's the latest in more than a dozen such grim discoveries over the past decade.

British Columbia Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson said Wednesday foul play isn't suspected.

Police say a man was out for walk on the beach in Jordan River on Vancouver Island when his dog found the foot in a shoe with part of the leg attached this month. The body part was seized and the area searched.

The investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

Watson says the foot is the 13th to wash up on B.C.'s coastline since 2007 and eight of the feet have been identified as belonging to six people. He says none of them died by foul play.