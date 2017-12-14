Show about viral video judge gets national syndication deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A TV show featuring an 81-year-old municipal court judge in Rhode Island who has made a splash on social media is going national.

The producers of the local show "Caught in Providence" have struck a deal with FOX Television Stations to air the show in major media markets starting next fall.

The show is filmed in the courtroom of Judge Frank Caprio, who presides with humor and compassion as people dispute their tickets for red-light running and expired parking meters.

Clips from the show have had more than 1 billion views on social media.

Caprio will not be paid for the deal.

His brother, Joseph, runs Citylife Productions, which has produced the show for over two decades. It recently struck a deal with Debmar-Mercury to co-produce the syndicated show.