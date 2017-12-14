Prosecutors move to keep death penalty an option in slayings

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have moved to hold onto their ability to seek the death penalty against two cousins in the deaths of four men found buried on a Philadelphia-area farm, although attorneys have said a deal with one defendant would take capital punishment off the table.

The Bucks County prosecutor's office on Wednesday filed notice of aggravating circumstances in the charges against 20-year-old Sean Kratz and 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo in the slayings last summer in Solebury. Prosecutors said capital punishment would be justified because there were multiple murders and the slayings were committed during felonies.

Lawyers have said DiNardo acknowledged his part in the slayings in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty. District Attorney Matt Weintraub termed Wednesday's filing as "covering his bases" in case circumstances change.