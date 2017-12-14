All 4 Polish death metal band members released from jail

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — All four members of a Polish death metal band have been released from jail as they await trial on charges of raping a Washington state woman.

Defense attorney Steve Graham said his client, Waclaw Kieltyka, was ordered released on Monday by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay. The other three members of Decapitated - Michal Lysejko, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek - were released Nov. 22.

All four were released on their own recognizance, without bail. All have pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and rape.

The Spokesman-Review says the judge ordered the men to remain in Washington. Earlier they had been ordered to turn in their passports.

A trial originally scheduled for Dec. 18 has been pushed to Jan. 16.

According to court documents, a woman was invited onto the tour bus after the band's show in Spokane the night of Aug. 31. The woman claims that she was raped by each band member in the bathroom of the bus.

Band members were arrested in Los Angeles County after a show there on Sept. 9 and were extradited to Spokane.

Defense attorneys have filed new court documents in the case that included testimony from Andy Marsh, a member of the band Thy Art is Murder. That band was playing at the same show as Decapitated in Spokane.

Marsh said in the documents that he saw the victim near the front of the stage, where she was violently dancing.

"She was smashing her hands, arms and body against the metal barricade between the audience and the stage," the court documents said.

The victim has told police she sustained bruises on her body during the sexual assault, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Jeffry Finer, who represents Piotrowski, has said the band has made numerous visits to the United States over the years with no criminal incidents.

Graham said Kieltyka would be staying with family in Seattle, while the other three have found temporary housing in the Spokane area.

