Alabama House Republican discloses cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Mo Brooks says he has prostate cancer.

The four-term Alabama lawmaker made the announcement Wednesday on the House Floor. In an interview, he said he will undergo treatment and was optimistic about the outcome.

Brooks sought the GOP nomination in the Senate race and lost. He said that after losing the primary he got a physical in which the disease was discovered.

He said, "God works in mysterious ways. It's paradoxical, but it may have saved my life."

On Tuesday's election results in which Democrat Doug Jones upset Republican Roy Moore, Brooks says "I am very glad it is behind us."