|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|16
|15
|1
|0
|48
|11
|46
|Man United
|16
|11
|2
|3
|36
|11
|35
|Chelsea
|17
|11
|2
|4
|31
|14
|35
|Burnley
|17
|9
|4
|4
|16
|12
|31
|Liverpool
|16
|8
|6
|2
|34
|20
|30
|Arsenal
|16
|9
|2
|5
|30
|20
|29
|Tottenham
|16
|8
|4
|4
|28
|14
|28
|Leicester
|16
|6
|5
|5
|23
|22
|23
|Watford
|17
|6
|4
|7
|26
|29
|22
|Everton
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20
|29
|19
|Southampton
|16
|4
|6
|6
|16
|19
|18
|Huddersfield
|17
|5
|3
|9
|12
|29
|18
|Brighton
|16
|4
|5
|7
|14
|21
|17
|Bournemouth
|16
|4
|4
|8
|15
|19
|16
|Stoke
|17
|4
|4
|9
|19
|36
|16
|Newcastle
|16
|4
|3
|9
|16
|25
|15
|Crystal Palace
|17
|3
|5
|9
|12
|28
|14
|West Brom
|16
|2
|7
|7
|12
|22
|13
|West Ham
|16
|3
|4
|9
|14
|32
|13
|Swansea
|16
|3
|3
|10
|9
|18
|12
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Burnley 1, Stoke 0
Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1
Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Newcastle vs. Everton 1945 GMT
Southampton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT
Swansea vs. Man City 1945 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
Man United vs. Bournemouth 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Brighton 2000 GMT
West Ham vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace 1230 GMT
Chelsea vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Man City vs. Tottenham 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 17
West Brom vs. Man United 1415 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT
|Monday, Dec. 18
Everton vs. Swansea 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|21
|15
|3
|3
|41
|17
|48
|Cardiff
|21
|13
|5
|3
|32
|16
|44
|Bristol City
|21
|11
|7
|3
|34
|22
|40
|Derby
|21
|11
|5
|5
|33
|21
|38
|Aston Villa
|21
|10
|7
|4
|29
|18
|37
|Sheffield United
|21
|12
|1
|8
|34
|26
|37
|Leeds
|21
|10
|3
|8
|33
|26
|33
|Middlesbrough
|21
|9
|5
|7
|27
|20
|32
|Ipswich
|21
|10
|2
|9
|35
|32
|32
|Preston
|21
|8
|8
|5
|25
|22
|32
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|10
|0
|11
|31
|35
|30
|Fulham
|21
|7
|8
|6
|27
|27
|29
|Brentford
|21
|6
|9
|6
|33
|30
|27
|Reading
|21
|7
|6
|8
|28
|26
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|21
|6
|9
|6
|26
|26
|27
|Norwich
|21
|7
|6
|8
|21
|27
|27
|Millwall
|21
|5
|8
|8
|22
|21
|23
|Hull
|21
|5
|7
|9
|37
|39
|22
|QPR
|21
|5
|7
|9
|23
|32
|22
|Barnsley
|21
|5
|5
|11
|24
|34
|20
|Bolton
|21
|3
|7
|11
|21
|40
|16
|Birmingham
|21
|4
|4
|13
|10
|30
|16
|Sunderland
|21
|2
|9
|10
|26
|38
|15
|Burton Albion
|21
|3
|5
|13
|13
|40
|14
|Friday, Dec. 15
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Hull 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|20
|14
|3
|3
|38
|12
|45
|Shrewsbury
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|14
|41
|Blackburn
|20
|12
|4
|4
|37
|19
|40
|Bradford
|21
|12
|3
|6
|33
|25
|39
|Scunthorpe
|21
|11
|5
|5
|26
|15
|38
|Charlton
|20
|10
|5
|5
|29
|24
|35
|Portsmouth
|21
|10
|2
|9
|26
|24
|32
|Oxford United
|21
|8
|6
|7
|35
|27
|30
|Rotherham
|21
|9
|2
|10
|35
|31
|29
|Peterborough
|21
|8
|5
|8
|33
|32
|29
|Walsall
|20
|7
|7
|6
|28
|28
|28
|Southend
|21
|7
|7
|7
|24
|32
|28
|Blackpool
|21
|7
|6
|8
|27
|29
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|32
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|9
|0
|12
|32
|36
|27
|Oldham
|21
|7
|5
|9
|35
|39
|26
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|6
|7
|8
|23
|30
|25
|Doncaster
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|26
|23
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|8
|8
|23
|28
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|5
|5
|10
|15
|22
|20
|Gillingham
|21
|4
|8
|9
|16
|24
|20
|Plymouth
|21
|5
|5
|11
|17
|30
|20
|Northampton
|21
|5
|4
|12
|16
|37
|19
|Bury
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|28
|17
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Doncaster vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Bury 1500 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 17
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|21
|12
|6
|3
|49
|19
|42
|Notts County
|21
|12
|6
|3
|36
|21
|42
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|37
|Exeter
|21
|11
|3
|7
|29
|25
|36
|Wycombe
|21
|9
|7
|5
|38
|29
|34
|Lincoln City
|21
|9
|6
|6
|26
|19
|33
|Coventry
|21
|9
|5
|7
|21
|14
|32
|Mansfield Town
|21
|8
|8
|5
|30
|25
|32
|Swindon
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|25
|32
|Colchester
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|24
|32
|Grimsby Town
|21
|9
|5
|7
|25
|26
|32
|Newport County
|21
|8
|7
|6
|30
|25
|31
|Cambridge United
|21
|8
|5
|8
|17
|25
|29
|Carlisle
|21
|7
|7
|7
|31
|30
|28
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|6
|8
|28
|29
|27
|Stevenage
|21
|7
|6
|8
|26
|31
|27
|Crawley Town
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|23
|24
|Morecambe
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|25
|22
|Port Vale
|21
|6
|3
|12
|21
|31
|21
|Yeovil
|21
|5
|5
|11
|27
|40
|20
|Chesterfield
|21
|5
|5
|11
|25
|38
|20
|Crewe
|21
|6
|2
|13
|21
|35
|20
|Forest Green
|21
|5
|5
|11
|23
|40
|20
|Barnet
|21
|4
|5
|12
|22
|31
|17
|Friday, Dec. 15
Swindon vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT