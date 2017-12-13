National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|368
|250
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|240
|290
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|236
|318
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|266
|311
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|329
|202
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|273
|294
|Houston
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|312
|335
|Indianapolis
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|212
|343
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|320
|251
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|318
|246
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|226
|271
|Cleveland
|0
|13
|0
|.000
|197
|335
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|289
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|298
|225
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|264
|304
|Denver
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|229
|315
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|404
|250
|Dallas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|316
|294
|Washington
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|285
|344
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|199
|321
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|370
|263
|Carolina
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|300
|262
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|294
|261
|Tampa Bay
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|264
|312
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|309
|235
|Detroit
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|338
|329
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|285
|302
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|224
|274
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|396
|265
|Seattle
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|314
|252
|Arizona
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|231
|317
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|228
|314
y-clinched division
|Thursday's Games
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 24
Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 25
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.