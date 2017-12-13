Make-A-Wish sends 7 kids to meet Star Wars stars at premiere

In this Dec. 9, 2017 photo, Daisy Ridley, right, a cast member in the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," laughs with Shannon McNabb, from left, Tyler Wo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven teenagers with life-threatening medical conditions are among the first to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
The Make-A-Wish Foundation brought the teens and their parents to the film's world premiere as part of a whirlwind Hollywood weekend. And while the organization said it could not promise personal interactions with celebrities at the premiere, the film's director and stars all stopped to greet and pose for selfies with the Make-A-Wish group.
The joy the hugs, autographs and selfies the interactions brought the teens was readily apparent on their faces throughout the evening.
The nonprofit organization aims to grant a wish to every child with a life-threating illness.