Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as technology companies post solid gains.

Hard drive maker Western Digital gained 3 percent after it resolved a dispute with its partner Toshiba over Toshiba's plan to sell its flash memory business.

Finisar climbed 27 percent after Apple said it will invest $390 million in the fiber optic component supplier so it can make more lasers used in facial recognition technology.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,668.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,547. The Nasdaq composite increased 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,888.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38 percent.