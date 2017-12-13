With a lightsaber in hand, Daisy Ridley returns to Star Wars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daisy Ridley had an emotional reaction when she found out J.J. Abrams was returning to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX."

Ridley tells The Associated Press that she burst into tears of joy at the news and immediately emailed Abrams to tell him so. Abrams said he was crying too.

Abrams plucked Ridley out of obscurity to anchor the new Star Wars trilogy that kicked off with "The Force Awakens" in 2015.

Ridley returns to the Star Wars universe as Rey in writer and director Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi," out Friday.

"Episode IX" is a ways off though. The conclusion to the new trilogy is set for release in Dec. 2019.