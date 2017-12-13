Mother who 'blacked out' during baby's death to be sentenced

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who told investigators that she must have "blacked out" after drinking multiple shots of liquor and smoking marijuana on the night of her infant son's death is due to be sentenced.

Thirty-two-year-old Miranda Hopkins was being sentenced Wednesday in Belfast.

Hopkins says she doesn't know how 7-week-old Jaxson died in January, but she previously told police that one of her two autistic sons may have been responsible.

Hopkins says she woke up to find her baby cold and "beat to hell." The baby's cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.

This story has been corrected to sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, not Thursday.