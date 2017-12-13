The Latest: Crews gain on California fire but threat remains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

After announcing increased containment on one of the biggest wildfires in California history, officials say communities remain at risk and the threat could increase as unpredictable winds whip up again.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture have been extended, with a possible increase in gusts Thursday into Friday.

Evacuations continue for the seaside enclaves of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and the inland agricultural town of Fillmore.

Officials announced Tuesday night that crews had carved containment lines around one-quarter of the blaze straddling Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The so-called Thomas fire has burned over 900 structures, at least 700 of them homes. It stretches across nearly 370 square miles (958 sq. kilometers) of Southern California, making it the fifth largest in state history.