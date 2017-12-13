AP PHOTOS: Drugs rule Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles

Homeless drug addict Andrew Hudson, 33, reacts as he injects himself with heroin next to an angel statue Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in the Skid Row area
Two homeless drug addicts inject themselves with heroin in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The man on the right, who h
A homeless drug addict twists his body while sitting on a sidewalk Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. The latest n
A homeless drug addict, who said his name is Barbie, smokes crystal meth in his tent Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in downtown Los Angeles. The latest natio
A homeless man wobbles back and forth tearing a cardboard box into pieces Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. Skid Ro
D. J. Meek, a 40-year-old homeless drug addict, smokes crystal meth Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. Meeks' veins
Los Angeles County Coroners investigator Kelli Blanchard looks around a tent where the body of 33-year-old homeless man Andrew Withrow was found Monda
Bearing cuts all over his face, a homeless drug addict, who said his name is April Jane, aimlessly stares into space on a sidewalk in the Skid Row are
Three homeless people take a nap on a sidewalk in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Skid Row is home to thousands of chr
Using a teddy bear named Michelle as a pillow, Manuel Martinez, a 45-year-old homeless day laborer originally from Mexico, falls asleep on a sidewalk
Wearing a pair of American flag socks, homeless Stafford Wilson, 48, stands in front of his tent while dancing to music Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in the
A mentally-ill homeless woman talks into the air in Spanish while sitting in a tree naked Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Santa Ana, Calif. A passing homeles
A mentally-ill homeless woman cries out while holding a pay phone after running through several blocks of downtown Los Angeles, yelling and screaming
Homeless man Jack Harten breaks down as he listens to gospel music while drinking beer on a sidewalk across the street from the Midnight Mission Wedne
A mentally ill homeless woman walks past a man sleeping on a sidewalk in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The latest
Homeless man Moody Tanksley, 61, is surrounded by paramedics as he refuses medical treatment after dialing 911 twice by himself Monday, Nov. 13, 2017,
A homeless woman hunches over on a sidewalk while her partner smokes rock cocaine Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles
Samuel Raymond, 50, holds up a banner saying "Jesus Loves You" on a sidewalk as a passing homeless man reaches into a trash can in search of anything
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles is home to thousands of chronically homeless people.
No one shares the same story on how they ended up in this center of abject poverty, where drugs rule the streets 24/7.
"It's miserable quitting, or trying — trying anything," 33-year-old Andrew Hudson said last month while using heroin on Skid Row.
The United States' homeless population increased this year for the first time since 2010, driven by a surge in the number of people living on the streets in Los Angeles and other West Coast cities.
According to the latest nationwide count, four of every 10 people who are homeless in the U.S. have a serious drug addiction or are severely mentally ill.