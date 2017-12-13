Taiwan CDC confirms 2 new cases of enterovirus D68 infection with severe complications 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Although the enterovirus epidemic has passed its peak, the number of enterovirus D68 infection cases has continued to increase and the majority of the infected individuals are children aged below five, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) said in a news release on Tuesday.

Moreover, the primary symptoms of enterovirus D68 infection are fever, runny nose and cough and infected individuals rarely develop typical symptoms of enterovirus infection such as herpangina and hand, foot, and mouth disease, according to Taiwan CDC. Therefore, the public is urged to remain vigilant of the health of the children and infants in their family and ensure a child receives immediate medical attention if he/she develops symptoms such as acute limb weakness, Taiwan CDC said.

Last week, Taiwan CDC confirmed two new cases of enterovirus D68 infection with severe complications respectively in a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl who reside in central Taiwan. Both of them developed symptoms, including fever, runny nose, fever, and upper/lower limb weakness on one side of the body in late November. The two children have been hospitalized for treatment.

A cumulative total of 15 cases of enterovirus D68 infection have been confirmed in Taiwan thus far this year, four of which were found to be cases with severe complications after case review, according to Taiwan CDC.

Currently, there is no effective vaccine to prevent or drug to treat the infection, Taiwan CDC said, adding, hence, the public is urged to practice good personal hygiene, wash hands with soap and water properly and frequently. If a child in the family develops limb weakness, please ensure the child receive medical assistance as soon as possible, Taiwan CDC said.