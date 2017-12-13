Introducing the free public Guizikeng Camping Ground in Taipei’s Beitou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Many Taipei residents might not have heard of Guizikeng Camping Site (貴子坑露營場), but they should know about this place if they are interested in taking advantage of the city's free public campsite for a relaxing recreational experience.

Guizikeng Camping Site, which is tucked in the hills of Taipei’s Beitou district, comprises a grass area that can accommodate 15 family tents and a camping car zone that has 12 spaces for recreational vehicles—each space is equipped with electricity—making the camping experience even more convenient, according to Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO).

The GEO, which is the governing body of the campsite, said that Guizikeng, boasting a unique natural environment, is an ideal place for camping activities. The circular plaza at the site serves as a venue for field games while city dwellers enjoy a rare opportunity to relish the view of a starry night sky free of light pollution, as well as listening to live concerts featuring melodies from nature, the GEO said. The camping ground is home to a “Lovers’ Lake” populated by lotus and fish. The traces of blue magpies can also be found in the surrounding woods.

As campers have to apply for permits to use the campsite a week to 30 days in advance, they are advised to apply early.

A camping permit allows campers to camp for two days and one night that starts at 2 p.m. on the day of arrival and ends at 1 p.m. the next day.

When applying online for permits to camp at Guizikeng, make sure there are still vacancies for the dates you are applying for.

Camping permits can only be applied online, and no on-the-spot applications will be accepted, according to the campsite rule.

Please visit the campsite’s official site (Chinese) for related information and click the page to apply for camping permits.

Guizikeng Camping Ground is located at No. 61, Xiushan Rd., Beitou Dist.

(photo courtesy of GEO)

(photo courtesy of GEO)

(photo courtesy of GEO)

(photo courtesy of GEO)

(photo courtesy of GEO)