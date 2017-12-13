Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 13, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;89;77;A thunderstorm;87;76;SSW;8;79%;76%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;78;60;Partly sunny;78;63;ESE;6;47%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;62;38;Mostly cloudy;64;43;W;7;62%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;57;44;Plenty of sunshine;62;50;SW;6;62%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow and rain;44;37;A shower;42;33;SSW;17;80%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;44;28;Rather cloudy;34;24;NE;2;84%;39%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;27;Sunny and cold;41;26;SE;6;56%;6%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;8;-13;Sunny, but cold;8;-13;SE;5;82%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;98;76;Hot with some sun;98;74;E;6;42%;11%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;68;51;Partly sunny, nice;65;47;WNW;6;68%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;62;A morning shower;75;60;ENE;11;58%;60%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;70;43;Mostly sunny;68;43;NNW;5;40%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;91;74;Partly sunny;87;74;NE;4;68%;16%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;81;66;Mostly cloudy;83;61;E;6;58%;19%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;94;78;A shower in places;91;76;SE;5;66%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;57;45;Spotty showers;61;51;WSW;9;66%;63%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;32;25;Cloudy and chilly;32;23;NE;4;35%;33%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;45;35;Periods of sun;51;45;S;6;70%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;39;36;A passing shower;40;33;SSW;11;71%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;67;49;Partly sunny;68;43;ESE;7;58%;18%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;65;A t-storm in spots;73;64;E;8;80%;77%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;42;33;Spotty showers;46;35;SSE;10;72%;76%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;45;35;Spotty showers;42;35;WSW;12;82%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;57;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;35;WSW;8;71%;9%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain/snow showers;42;29;Spotty showers;46;37;S;7;81%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;88;67;Sunny;88;68;SSW;9;47%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warm with some sun;90;62;Partly sunny, warm;92;64;WNW;4;35%;62%;10

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;41;23;Increasing clouds;44;29;N;5;54%;24%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;73;55;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;NNW;7;49%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;64;58;Partly sunny;70;58;SSE;14;50%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;79;67;Sun and some clouds;83;66;E;4;58%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;88;74;Partly sunny;87;75;NE;6;74%;46%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;37;22;A few flurries;30;24;WSW;9;62%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Downpours;87;75;NE;7;78%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;37;35;Spotty showers;39;35;SW;15;81%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;79;67;Mostly cloudy;76;68;NNE;16;41%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;72;41;Sunny and cooler;59;37;N;10;43%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;76;Mostly sunny, humid;89;76;NNE;11;77%;42%;10

Delhi, India;Turning sunny;71;48;Hazy sun;73;46;N;5;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;54;27;Morning flurries;42;25;SSW;7;53%;56%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Mostly sunny;85;62;NW;5;69%;25%;4

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;95;74;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SW;4;67%;60%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;45;35;Spotty showers;42;36;WNW;19;85%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Chilly with some sun;39;26;Mostly cloudy;45;27;N;6;36%;21%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;64;55;W;8;67%;14%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;65;60;Rain and drizzle;65;59;N;7;84%;69%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;74;62;A t-storm in spots;78;62;NE;5;73%;85%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;75;55;Sunshine and nice;75;59;E;5;58%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;37;30;Mostly cloudy;34;30;SE;17;83%;61%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;SSE;5;70%;66%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;74;65;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;ENE;9;61%;32%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;81;69;Mostly sunny, windy;79;70;NE;18;47%;23%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;87;66;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;ESE;6;52%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;60;40;Increasing clouds;63;39;N;4;65%;11%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;59;55;Clouds breaking;61;53;SW;9;68%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;WSW;7;75%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;NNW;7;56%;5%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;77;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;WNW;7;29%;25%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, colder;37;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;22;N;5;50%;81%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;Hazy sun;76;51;NE;10;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;70;40;Sunny and nice;73;40;SW;5;41%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Mostly sunny;93;65;NNW;11;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Brief p.m. showers;43;33;Spotty showers;37;29;S;5;88%;76%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;82;75;A shower or two;85;76;ENE;8;70%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;74;NW;5;68%;56%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;87;63;Mostly sunny, nice;85;62;NNW;6;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;92;75;A shower in places;91;75;NNW;5;69%;56%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;65;36;A t-storm in spots;60;36;ENE;10;52%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;77;A stray shower;88;76;SW;6;78%;46%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;72;65;Sunshine and nice;73;65;S;9;72%;50%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;58;53;Partly sunny;62;56;W;6;92%;55%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;46;37;Mostly cloudy;42;35;SW;13;77%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;80;49;Sunny and very warm;80;53;NNE;5;27%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;76;Clearing;89;77;SSW;7;67%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;51;40;Partly sunny;53;49;SW;7;75%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;79;Sunshine and nice;88;81;NNE;6;65%;58%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;A morning t-storm;85;73;SE;6;79%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;88;76;High clouds;88;72;NE;8;63%;18%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, warmer;99;72;A t-storm in spots;80;54;SSE;13;59%;43%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;45;Partly sunny, nice;75;43;S;5;31%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Mostly sunny;72;56;S;5;50%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;34;20;Mostly cloudy;34;31;SSW;10;86%;68%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny;86;76;ENE;11;64%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;86;68;Nice with sunshine;82;67;NE;10;55%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;17;1;Some sun, very cold;11;3;WSW;8;73%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;37;28;A wintry mix;33;31;SW;5;87%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and beautiful;82;69;Hazy sun;84;69;N;7;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;80;55;An afternoon shower;81;58;N;8;48%;54%;10

New York, United States;Windy and colder;32;27;A snow shower;34;22;NW;10;52%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;Mostly cloudy;69;48;WSW;6;66%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;10;2;Clouds and sun, cold;7;1;SSW;6;83%;14%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;46;34;Chilly with some sun;46;34;NNW;11;54%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;28;24;Cloudy, snow showers;29;25;N;7;78%;90%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;12;0;Mostly sunny;10;-1;W;13;72%;14%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;84;77;Morning showers;83;76;SSE;5;79%;97%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;73;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;NNW;8;70%;11%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with a shower;85;76;A shower or two;86;75;NE;8;72%;74%;5

Paris, France;Periods of rain;48;39;Spotty showers;46;38;W;16;65%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;79;61;Sunny;81;63;S;12;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;93;74;Some sun, a shower;89;74;NW;5;69%;56%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;7;62%;50%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;A shower or two;89;70;ESE;4;56%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;39;33;Spotty showers;41;35;SSW;18;59%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;29;-2;Clouding up, cold;24;7;NNE;2;48%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;71;49;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;SSW;8;49%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;62;41;Sunny;63;44;ESE;4;61%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;76;A shower in places;86;76;SE;9;60%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;33;28;Partly sunny, chilly;32;23;NNE;6;65%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;37;27;Mostly cloudy;34;31;SSE;14;82%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;79;69;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;ENE;8;61%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;72;45;Mostly sunny, nice;78;45;SE;6;12%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;57;42;A little rain;57;52;S;9;64%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;35;29;Low clouds;33;26;SE;10;83%;27%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;61;46;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;NE;6;52%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;72;63;A t-storm in spots;76;58;ENE;9;70%;64%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;74;A shower in places;86;76;ESE;9;68%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;74;61;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;WNW;5;70%;10%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;80;36;Sunny and nice;76;38;SW;3;17%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Plenty of sun;90;61;SW;6;32%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;84;72;A shower or two;84;71;NE;5;73%;74%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;54;50;Partly sunny;60;55;SW;6;88%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;48;36;Clouds and sun;49;36;S;4;83%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;26;11;Increasing clouds;31;18;NE;3;26%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;50;45;Rain and drizzle;48;45;ENE;10;63%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNW;5;78%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;52;39;Clouds and sun, mild;52;31;SSW;6;85%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;Mostly sunny;84;73;ENE;7;67%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;37;34;Spotty showers;37;32;SSW;10;92%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;85;72;Warmer;97;70;SW;13;37%;25%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;68;61;Mostly cloudy;70;63;E;11;67%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A wintry mix;37;28;Mostly cloudy;32;28;SE;14;80%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but cold;38;22;Clouds and sun, cold;38;24;E;4;64%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Abundant sunshine;48;32;Plenty of sun;43;32;N;5;76%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;54;35;Plenty of sunshine;51;35;ESE;7;32%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;74;61;Areas of low clouds;70;60;SSW;7;54%;63%;1

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;67;49;Spotty showers;59;50;ESE;5;56%;84%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;48;35;Sunny, but chilly;50;36;NNW;12;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;23;10;Cloudy and cold;23;17;WSW;11;72%;20%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;74;53;Mostly sunny;69;53;SSE;1;74%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;64;45;Sunny;65;45;SW;5;65%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;5;-15;Mostly sunny, colder;0;-15;W;6;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;50;40;Partly sunny;49;39;E;2;62%;25%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;43;32;Spotty showers;47;35;SSE;12;58%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Low clouds breaking;87;70;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;E;5;60%;27%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;37;25;Mostly cloudy;34;30;SSW;15;62%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Colder;39;29;Mostly cloudy;40;32;SW;13;80%;67%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower;66;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;59;NE;16;62%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;71;Plenty of sun;91;66;NNW;5;62%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;41;21;Plenty of sunshine;44;22;ENE;2;35%;1%;2

