Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 13, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;12;79%;76%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;25;16;Partly sunny;26;17;ESE;10;47%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;Mostly cloudy;18;6;W;12;62%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;SW;9;62%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow and rain;7;3;A shower;5;0;SSW;27;80%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;6;-2;Rather cloudy;1;-4;NE;3;84%;39%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-3;Sunny and cold;5;-3;SE;10;56%;6%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-25;Sunny, but cold;-14;-25;SE;8;82%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;37;24;Hot with some sun;37;24;E;9;42%;11%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny, nice;19;8;WNW;10;68%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;16;A morning shower;24;16;ENE;18;58%;60%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;21;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;NNW;9;40%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;7;68%;16%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;27;19;Mostly cloudy;28;16;E;9;58%;19%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;34;25;A shower in places;33;25;SE;8;66%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;14;7;Spotty showers;16;11;WSW;15;66%;63%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;NE;7;35%;33%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;7;1;Periods of sun;11;7;S;10;70%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;4;2;A passing shower;4;0;SSW;17;71%;81%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;20;10;Partly sunny;20;6;ESE;10;58%;18%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;E;13;80%;77%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;5;1;Spotty showers;8;2;SSE;16;72%;76%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;7;2;Spotty showers;5;2;WSW;20;82%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;2;WSW;13;71%;9%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain/snow showers;5;-2;Spotty showers;8;3;S;11;81%;82%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;31;19;Sunny;31;20;SSW;15;47%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warm with some sun;32;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;WNW;7;35%;62%;10

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;Increasing clouds;7;-2;N;8;54%;24%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;NNW;11;49%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;18;15;Partly sunny;21;14;SSE;22;50%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;26;20;Sun and some clouds;28;19;E;6;58%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;9;74%;46%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-5;A few flurries;-1;-4;WSW;14;62%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Downpours;31;24;NE;11;78%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;3;2;Spotty showers;4;1;SW;25;81%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;19;Mostly cloudy;25;20;NNE;26;41%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;22;5;Sunny and cooler;15;3;N;16;43%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;NNE;17;77%;42%;10

Delhi, India;Turning sunny;21;9;Hazy sun;23;8;N;8;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;12;-3;Morning flurries;5;-4;SSW;12;53%;56%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;NW;8;69%;25%;4

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SW;7;67%;60%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;7;2;Spotty showers;6;2;WNW;31;85%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Chilly with some sun;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;7;-3;N;10;36%;21%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;18;13;W;12;67%;14%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;19;16;Rain and drizzle;18;15;N;11;84%;69%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;23;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;NE;7;73%;85%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;24;13;Sunshine and nice;24;15;E;8;58%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SE;27;83%;61%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;SSE;9;70%;66%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;ENE;15;61%;32%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;27;20;Mostly sunny, windy;26;21;NE;29;47%;23%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;ESE;9;52%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;15;4;Increasing clouds;17;4;N;6;65%;11%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;15;13;Clouds breaking;16;12;SW;14;68%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WSW;11;75%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;NNW;12;56%;5%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;WNW;12;29%;25%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, colder;3;-5;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-6;N;8;50%;81%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Hazy sun;25;11;NE;15;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;21;5;Sunny and nice;23;4;SW;8;41%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Mostly sunny;34;18;NNW;18;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Brief p.m. showers;6;1;Spotty showers;3;-1;S;8;88%;76%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;13;70%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;8;68%;56%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;NNW;9;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;34;24;A shower in places;33;24;NNW;9;69%;56%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;18;2;A t-storm in spots;15;2;ENE;16;52%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray shower;31;25;SW;10;78%;46%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;18;Sunshine and nice;23;18;S;14;72%;50%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;12;Partly sunny;16;13;W;10;92%;55%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;8;3;Mostly cloudy;5;2;SW;21;77%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;27;9;Sunny and very warm;26;12;NNE;8;27%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;Clearing;31;25;SSW;11;67%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;10;4;Partly sunny;12;9;SW;11;75%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;27;NNE;10;65%;58%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;23;SE;10;79%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;31;24;High clouds;31;22;NE;12;63%;18%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up, warmer;37;22;A t-storm in spots;27;12;SSE;20;59%;43%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;24;6;S;8;31%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;13;S;8;50%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;1;-7;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SSW;16;86%;68%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;18;64%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;30;20;Nice with sunshine;28;19;NE;17;55%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-8;-17;Some sun, very cold;-12;-16;WSW;13;73%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-2;A wintry mix;1;-1;SW;9;87%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;Hazy sun;29;21;N;11;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;27;13;An afternoon shower;27;15;N;13;48%;54%;10

New York, United States;Windy and colder;0;-3;A snow shower;1;-5;NW;17;52%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;Mostly cloudy;21;9;WSW;10;66%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-12;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;-14;-17;SSW;10;83%;14%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;8;1;Chilly with some sun;8;1;NNW;17;54%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;-2;-4;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-4;N;11;78%;90%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-18;Mostly sunny;-12;-18;W;21;72%;14%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;29;25;Morning showers;28;25;SSE;8;79%;97%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NNW;13;70%;11%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;NE;13;72%;74%;5

Paris, France;Periods of rain;9;4;Spotty showers;8;3;W;25;65%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;26;16;Sunny;27;17;S;19;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;Some sun, a shower;32;23;NW;7;69%;56%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;12;62%;50%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;A shower or two;32;21;ESE;7;56%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;4;1;Spotty showers;5;2;SSW;29;59%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;-1;-19;Clouding up, cold;-4;-14;NNE;4;48%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Pleasant and warmer;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;SSW;13;49%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;17;5;Sunny;17;7;ESE;7;61%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;SE;15;60%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-5;NNE;9;65%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SSE;22;82%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;ENE;14;61%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;22;7;Mostly sunny, nice;26;7;SE;9;12%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;14;5;A little rain;14;11;S;15;64%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Low clouds;1;-3;SE;16;83%;27%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;NE;10;52%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;22;17;A t-storm in spots;25;15;ENE;15;70%;64%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;30;24;A shower in places;30;24;ESE;14;68%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;WNW;9;70%;10%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;26;2;Sunny and nice;25;3;SW;6;17%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Plenty of sun;32;16;SW;10;32%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;A shower or two;29;22;NE;7;73%;74%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;12;10;Partly sunny;16;13;SW;9;88%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;9;2;Clouds and sun;9;2;S;6;83%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;-3;-12;Increasing clouds;0;-8;NE;4;26%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;10;7;Rain and drizzle;9;7;ENE;17;63%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;8;78%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;11;4;Clouds and sun, mild;11;-1;SSW;10;85%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;ENE;12;67%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;3;1;Spotty showers;3;0;SSW;17;92%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;22;Warmer;36;21;SW;20;37%;25%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;20;16;Mostly cloudy;21;17;E;17;67%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A wintry mix;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;SE;23;80%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but cold;3;-5;Clouds and sun, cold;3;-5;E;7;64%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Abundant sunshine;9;0;Plenty of sun;6;0;N;8;76%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;ESE;12;32%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;23;16;Areas of low clouds;21;15;SSW;11;54%;63%;1

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;20;9;Spotty showers;15;10;ESE;8;56%;84%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;Sunny, but chilly;10;2;NNW;20;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-12;Cloudy and cold;-5;-8;WSW;18;72%;20%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;SSE;2;74%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Sunny;18;7;SW;8;65%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-15;-26;Mostly sunny, colder;-18;-26;W;9;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;10;4;Partly sunny;9;4;E;4;62%;25%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;6;0;Spotty showers;9;1;SSE;20;58%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Low clouds breaking;31;21;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;E;8;60%;27%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SSW;24;62%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Colder;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SW;20;80%;67%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower;19;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;15;NE;26;62%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;22;Plenty of sun;33;19;NNW;9;62%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;5;-6;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;ENE;3;35%;1%;2

