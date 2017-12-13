OhBear leads an organic farm tour in Western Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan’s tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear turned himself into a tour guide in celebration of his birthday and invited his fans to different places in northern Taiwan to engage in different theme activities in four mini tours, with one departing on each Wednesday of December.

OhBear and his fans embarked on their second trip to Miaoli on Wednesday, introducing tour members to a female chef, who takes them to visit the Jhuolan fruit and vegetable market and teaches them how to prepare a special meal.

The tour later goes to an organic farm to pick tomatoes, which are also known as love fruit. The farm has a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, besides tomatoes, there are also cucumbers, sweet corn, and other veggies. Tour members are able to experience the fun of picking their own fruits and buy those self-picked fruits and vegetables by pounds from the farm.

At the end of the trip, the group visits Jhuolan Canyon, which was created by the 921 earthquake in 1999. The river bed divided into two sides and exposed layers of rock formations.