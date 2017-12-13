I-Mei CEO Luis Ko receives honorary doctorate from Taiwan’s Cheng Kung University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A longtime food safety advocate and outspoken entrepreneur was awarded an honorary doctorate from the National Cheng Kung University in Tainan on Wednesday.

I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko, who recently made headlines in international media outlets for the direct hiring of Filipino migrant workers, said after the ceremony that he is open to the ideas and different opinions of others and he believes it helps make a right decision as a responsible leader.

Apart from his renowned identity as a food safety advocate and the top manager of a food company, Luis Ko also heads a software company and several non-profit environmental organizations dedicated to save endangered species including Siberian tigers, and an author of two books regarding food safety.

Following an honorary doctor degree conferment ceremony, Ko delivered a speech in Taiwanese. He encouraged young students to study and work diligently, greet people politely, be resilient and stress-resistant to improve their competitiveness and succeed in any job.

Speaking of leadership, Ko said he keeps in mind a Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” literally meaning the voice of the people (is) the voice of God,” and stays open-minded to lead his team in the right direction.

National Cheng Kung University awards the honorary doctorate to people with outstanding achievements or contributions in academy, culture, world peace, or profession after a panel discussion comprising the university president along with more than a dozen school executives and professors.

I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (Center) poses with National Cheng Kung University President Su Huey-jen (left) for a photograph before the honorary doctorate conferment ceremony.