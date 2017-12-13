Tillerson says US open to possible talks with NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the US is open to possible talks with North Korea. And he is calling it "unrealistic" to expect the nuclear-armed country to come to the table ready to give up a weapons of mass destruction program that it invested so much in developing. Tillerson said his boss, President Donald Trump, endorses this position.

Tillerson's remarks came two weeks after North Korea conducted a test with a missile that could potentially carry a nuclear warhead to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. That was a milestone in its decades-long drive to pose an atomic threat to its American adversary that Trump has vowed to prevent, using military force if necessary.

Tillerson says the U.S. is "ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk."