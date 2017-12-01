India wants to ban daytime TV condom commercials

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following complaints from viewers, the government of India is considering a ban on condom commercials on daytime television.

The country is expected to surpass China as the most populous nation on earth by 2024, but it is also ranked No.3 in the world for its number of AIDS cases, while its condom use is one of the lowest worldwide.

According to cable TV regulations dating back to 1994, commercials should not contain offensive items or footage likely to have a negative influence on the safety and behavior of children and young people.

As a result of complaints about the condom commercials, the government stated on December 11 that it was considering banning them from TV screens from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The proportion of Indians using condoms rose from 5.2 percent to 5.6 percent over the period from 2005 to 2015, but female sterilization was still the main method of contraception, according to official statistics reported by the Central News Agency.

Despite the use of Bollywood stars to appear in condom ads, the new government attitude was likely to cause problems, reports said. Campaigns to reduce unwanted pregnancies and the spread of AIDS will suffer setbacks, said Poonam Muttreja, executive direction of the Population Foundation of India, a non-governmental organization involved in population issues.