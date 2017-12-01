Top Yahoo entertainment searches of the year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Tuesday Yahoo announced the most searched films and online games of 2017 on its search engine in Taiwan.

The data were gathered from keywords searched between January 1 and December 10, 2017.

7 most searched films of 2017

“Wonder Woman” sold over 300 million tickets at the box office while film sequels ranked near the bottom of the list.

1. Wonder Woman

2. Geostorm

3. Beauty and the Beast

4. Split

5. Kong: Skull Island

6. Fifty Shades Darker

7. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

7 most searched online games of 2017

Online games dominated Yahoo searches more than ever before, from a renewed interest in Counterstrike to the worldwide fame of Arena of Valor.

1. Arena of Valor

2. League of Legends

3. Counter-Strike Online

4. Overwatch

5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

6. Crazyracing Kartrider

7. Alliance of Valliant Arms