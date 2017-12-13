EU negotiator says 'no turning back' on commitments

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says there will be "no turning back" for Britain on commitments made during an initial divorce deal between the two, after his U.K. counterpart insisted it was merely a "statement of intent."

Barnier told legislators at the European Parliament Wednesday that the negotiations so far have been "extremely complex and extraordinary" but insisted that he had made no concessions to the British side.

U.K. negotiator David Davis insisted the deal was less than cast in stone. But Barnier said "progress has been noted and recorded and is going to have to be translated into a legally binding withdrawal agreement" on the EU bill Britain faces, the maintenance of a transparent border between EU Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland, and citizens' rights.