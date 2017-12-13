Watchdog: Egypt remains among worst jailers of journalists

CAIRO (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalists says the international community has failed to pressure the world's "worst" jailers of journalists, including Egypt, from improving press freedom conditions.

Wednesday's report by the New York-based CPJ says that for a second year in a row, Egypt is in third place on the list of world's top jailers of journalists, after Turkey and China.

CPJ says President Donald Trump's "nationalistic rhetoric" and labeling of critical media as "fake news" provided the framework for such countries to jail journalists.

Egypt ranked second in CPJ's 2015 census and was among the top 10 in 2014, the year President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi took office.

Egypt has regularly detained, jailed, and prosecuted journalists under el-Sissi, who led the military's 2013 overthrow of an elected Islamist president.