In Alabama, an unusual alliance yields a Democratic upset

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (AP) — Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate because he pulled together an unusual coalition of black voters, white liberals and conservatives who just couldn't stomach controversial GOP nominee Roy Moore.

Incomplete returns show Jones winning by about 1.5 percentage points. Jones dominated in cities, college towns and the state's Black Belt region. Moore dominated in majority-white small towns and rural areas.

But the combined result upended the usual partisan balance in Alabama.

Jones may have the state's senior senator to thank.

Republican Richard Shelby said late in the campaign that he wouldn't vote for Moore amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Shelby wrote in another Republican.

Returns show that about 1.7 percent of the 1.3 million voters did the same thing, perhaps giving Jones his narrow margin.