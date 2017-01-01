Photo of the Day: Taiwanese artisan and his woodcarving

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A young Taiwanese sculptor, Huang Hsi-chen (黃希宸), sits next to an intricate woodcarving he crafted at an exhibition for young up-and-coming artists in Taiwan.

His wood carving is part of an exhibition called the "Young Star Craftsmen Exhibition" organized by the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute that displays handicraft pieces by young Taiwanese artists from a variety of disciplines.

In the sculpture, two mythical phoenixes battle it out in the trees as a guardian lion or "Foo Dog" snarls at the two from below.

The exhibit is being held from Dec. 11 - Dec. 20 at the URS127 Art Factory in Taipei's Datong District.



(CNA image)