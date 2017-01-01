  1. Home
  2. Culture

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese artisan and his woodcarving

Work is part of exhibition now being held at the URS127 Art Factory in Taipei's Datong District

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/13 16:31

Huang Hsi-chen with his artwork. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A young Taiwanese sculptor, Huang Hsi-chen (黃希宸), sits next to an intricate woodcarving he crafted at an exhibition for young up-and-coming artists in Taiwan. 

His wood carving is part of an exhibition called the "Young Star Craftsmen Exhibition" organized by the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute that displays handicraft pieces by young Taiwanese artists from a variety of disciplines.

In the sculpture, two mythical phoenixes battle it out in the trees as a guardian lion or "Foo Dog" snarls at the two from below. 

The exhibit is being held from Dec. 11 - Dec. 20 at the URS127 Art Factory in Taipei's Datong District. 


(CNA image)
handicrafts
handicraft
woodcarving
art
artist
Taiwanese artists

RELATED ARTICLES

Exhibition of Taiwan contemporary art launches in New York
2017/12/05 16:43
A new perspective: Syrian refugee paints world's leaders as refugees
2017/11/26 16:04
Taipei Art Awards exhibition kicks off at Museum of Contemporary Art
2017/11/25 20:35
American arrested for 'magic potion' money scam
2017/11/16 15:37
Australia,Taiwan sign MOU of Artist-in-Residency Program for indigenous artists
2017/11/13 18:53