Hard-hit by opioids, a city struggles with hardcore homeless

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Steph Gaspar, a volunteer outreach worker with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy group, cleans up ne
In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 photo, Hil Kaman walks near land that was used for a homeless encampment directly adjacent to the site of a planned low-b
In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Dominic, who battles mental illness, sits on a sidewalk under the Smith Ave. Bridge in Everett, Wash., which is a constan
In this MON., Dec. 4, 2017 photo, Joshua Rape sits on his bed in the motel where he was living while waiting to move into an apartment paid for with a
In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Everett Police officers arrest a man with an outstanding warrant near the Smith Ave. Bridge in Everett, Wash., which is a
In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, a homeless man rests on a sidewalk under the Smith Ave. Bridge in Everett, Wash., which is a constant gathering place for
In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Everett Police officer Inci Yarkut, left, and embedded social worker Kaitlyn Dowd, right, make contact with a homeless man
In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, Garrick Heller stands in the doorway of his studio apartment in Everett, Wash. Heller, who was diagnosed with paranoid sch
In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Paige Clem sits in the car she lives in along with her husband and three dogs outside a church where free food was being
In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Steph Gaspar, a volunteer outreach worker with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy group, holds a used
In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, Ron Berry, left, talks with his daughter Alexis McKee after Berry was admitted to a mental health triage facility run by C
In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Robart Blocher poses for a photo near the two-story tree fort he built from discarded materials while living homeless in s
In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Alex Rehn, right, a homeless heroin and meth addict, talks with Tim McNamara, a doctor volunteering with MercyWatch, an o
In this Nov. 9, 2017 photo, Dawn Thompson, right, sits in a vehicle driven by a volunteer with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — As homelessness has exploded along the West Coast, the working-class city of Everett has been trying an array of strategies to tackle homelessness, addiction, untreated mental illness and other problems on its streets.
For starters, the city put together a team that would track the 25 most costly and vulnerable cases, and hover over each one individually until he or she was in treatment or housing.
Officials in the city of 110,000 north of Seattle are also pushing for new permanent supportive housing and sending social workers out with police officers.
The number of unsheltered chronically homeless — those who have been homeless for longer than a year while struggling with a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability — more than doubled in the Everett region since 2015.