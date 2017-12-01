Taiwan's most popular outdoor destination searches 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Tuesday Yahoo released the most searched tourist spots around Taiwan in 2017.

10. E-DA Theme Park (意大遊樂世界)

The E-DA Theme Park is a Greek-themed amusement park in Kaohsiung (高雄). The park is split into three sections: Acropolis, Santorini, and Trojan Castle.



(Photo: EDA's Instagram)

9. Guanziling Hot Spring (關子嶺溫泉)

The Guanziling Hot Springs are one of the oldest and most popular in Taiwan. The Fire and Water hot spring burns methane gas and has been on fire for three centuries.



(Photo: Phoebe1127's Instagram)

8. Janfusun Fancyworld (劍湖山)

This amusement park has operated in Yunlin County (雲林縣) since 1988 and features the Sky Wheel, the tallest ferris wheel in Taiwan.



(Photo: Janfusun Fancyworld Facebook)

7. Dream World Mall (夢時代購物中心)

Kaohsiung's (高雄) 12-story Dream World Mall is a shopper's delight.



(Photo: Wikicommons)

6. Sun Moon Lake (日月潭)

Sun Moon Lake is one of Taiwan's most popular getaway destinations. There is an aboriginal theme park and plenty of outdoor activities to stay entertained and relaxed.



(Photo: Wikicommons)

5. Chimei Museum (奇美博物館)

The Chimei Museum in Tainan (台南) is a private collection of art and artifacts and is known for having one of the largest collections of violins in the world.



(Photo: Wikicommons)

4. Beitou Hot Springs (北投溫縣)

There are so many hot springs to choose from in Taiwan, however Beitou remains a classic Mecca for seekers of the soak.



(Photo: Emperor Hot Springs official website)

3. Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村)

The Leofoo Theme Park in Hsinchu (新竹) is divided into five worlds: Magic Water Fountain, Wild West, Arabian Kingdom, South Pacific, and African Safari.



(Photo: montin1314's Instagram)

2. Lihpao Land (麗寶樂園)

Taichung's Lihpao Land is two amusement parks in one, a traditional theme park with roller coasters and rides on one side and a water park on the other.



(Photo: Lihpao Land official website)

1. Wuling Farm (武陵農場)

Wuling Farm is a travel destination for all seasons, with 'a sea of flowers in spring, bountiful fruits in summer, scarlet maple leaves in autumn, and auspicious snow in winter.' The Farm is in central Taiwan, on the outskirts of Taichung.



(Photo: Wuling Farm official Facebook page)