Taiwan High Speed Rail adds 28 trains to half-price college student ticket scheme for the winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR), the only bullet train operator in Taiwan, on Wednesday announced that the company has added 28 more trains into its half-price college student ticket scheme for the winter to benefit a great many college students who need to travel home and back to school during the winter vacation.



The THSR said the 28 trains, which will be operated from January 12-21, 2018 and February 22-25, 2018, will stop at every station. They are designated as half-fare trains for college students to meet their need of going home and coming back to school during the winter vacation. These special trains will be operated in addition to the original trains that offer college students discounts of 50%, 30% and 15%.

Booking for the “homecoming 50% discount trains” will be available from 0:00 December 16, 2017 and booking for the “going back to school 50% discount trains” will open from 0:00 January 26, 2018, the THSR said.



The THSR reminds college students to bring their valid student identity card for checking while taking a bullet train with a student discount.

Timetable for college students’ “homecoming 50% discount trains”

1/12、1/19 1/13、1/20 1/14、1/21 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 (Fri) (Sat) (sun) (Mon) (Tue) (Wed) (Thu) Southbound 817 817 817 817 817 817 817 (Start from Nangang) (10:00) (10:00) (10:00) (10:00) (10:00) (10:00) (10:00) Northbound 818 818 818 818 818 818 818 (Start from Zuoying) (10:25) (10:25) (10:25) (10:25) (10:25) (10:25) (10:25)

Timetable for college students’ “going back to school 50% discount trains”