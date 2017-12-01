  1. Home
Kinmen Islet set to reopen on March 8

Repair work continues on popular tourist attraction offshore Kinmen after Typhoon Meranti

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/13 14:20

The pathway to Jiangong Islet is accessible only at low tide. (Photo: Kinmen County Government) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinmen County announced Tuesday that the Jiangong Islet, or Jiangongyu, will be closed for reconstruction from 20 December through March 8 next year, reported CNA.

In 2016, the Jiangong Islet (建功嶼) suffered significant damage from Typhoon Meranti's category 17 winds. Repairs are estimated to cost NT$6,410,000 (US$210,000).


The Islet after the storm. (Photo: CNA)  

Wooden structures and observation decks on the Islet are most in need of repair, as well as low lying areas along the waterway path, according to the Tourism Department.

The Islet is located off the mouth of the Wujiang Creek in Kinmen (金門浯江溪口) and is around 500 square meters in area (1,640 feet).

Until the Islet was occupied by the military in 1960, the secluded land was where locals left people suffering from leprosy. Kinmen County resumed control of the Islet in 1997 and opened the Islet as an offshore tourist attraction in 2002.


(Photo: Kinmen County Government) 

At low tide visitors can cross the stone path leading to the Islet. The pathway is often compared to Moses’ parting of the red sea (摩西分海), according to CNA.

Four steel “oyster men” (牡蠣人) line the path to the Islet, a gift from the Finnish artist Marco Casagrande. Shrimp, crabs, fish, shells, and living fossils can be found on both sides of the pathway.  


(Photo: Kinmen County Government) 
