Under Putin, Russia increases clout in the Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the troops at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Declaring a victory in Syria, Puti
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, watches the troops marching as he and Syrian President Bashar Assad visit the Hemeimeem air base in Syria, on
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi, leave a news conference following their talks in Cairo, Egypt,
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Syrian President Bashar Assad, 2nd right, meet with military personnel at the Hemeimeem air base in Syri
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a press conference during their meeting in Anka
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, escorts Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, as he leaves their meeting at the Presidential Palace
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, during a joint news statement following their meet
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin was seeking to save his ally from imminent collapse when Russia launched a military campaign in Syria two years ago.
He has since achieved that and more, emerging as a key stakeholder in the Middle East, one who has brokered deals with many of its key players — from Iran to Saudi Arabia to Turkey and Israel.
Russia's regional footprint today comes with a degree of clout that even the Soviet Union, which depended on a handful of Arab allies, couldn't dream of during the Cold War era.
Putin's success in the region was on full display on Monday, with the confident and upbeat leader moving between Syria, Egypt and Turkey in a whirlwind tour days announcing he will seek re-election for another six-year term in March.