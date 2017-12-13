|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|30
|22
|6
|2
|46
|113
|74
|Toronto
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|108
|92
|Columbus
|31
|19
|11
|1
|39
|88
|80
|Washington
|32
|19
|12
|1
|39
|100
|93
|New Jersey
|30
|17
|9
|4
|38
|94
|92
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|108
|100
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|99
|89
|Pittsburgh
|32
|16
|13
|3
|35
|94
|104
|Boston
|27
|14
|9
|4
|32
|78
|75
|Carolina
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|83
|93
|Philadelphia
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|87
|88
|Montreal
|31
|13
|14
|4
|30
|85
|99
|Florida
|31
|12
|14
|5
|29
|92
|108
|Detroit
|30
|11
|13
|6
|28
|81
|99
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|13
|7
|25
|79
|101
|Buffalo
|31
|8
|17
|6
|22
|67
|104
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|32
|21
|9
|2
|44
|104
|81
|Los Angeles
|32
|20
|9
|3
|43
|98
|73
|Winnipeg
|31
|18
|8
|5
|41
|107
|87
|Nashville
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|95
|84
|Vegas
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|105
|94
|San Jose
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|79
|69
|Minnesota
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|89
|88
|Dallas
|31
|17
|13
|1
|35
|91
|90
|Calgary
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|89
|96
|Chicago
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|93
|84
|Anaheim
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|83
|91
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|82
|90
|Colorado
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|94
|100
|Edmonton
|31
|13
|16
|2
|28
|93
|101
|Arizona
|33
|7
|21
|5
|19
|75
|114
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 1
Florida 2, Detroit 1, OT
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1
Anaheim 3, Carolina 2
|Tuesday's Games
Edmonton 7, Columbus 2
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2
Washington 5, Colorado 2
New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 1
Minnesota 2, Calgary 1, SO
Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 0
Chicago 3, Florida 2, OT
Carolina 3, Vegas 2, SO
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.