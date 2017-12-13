  1. Home
New political frustrations aired in Tea Party re-enactment

By PHILIP MARCELO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/13 13:27

BOSTON (AP) — Some Americans are airing their frustrations with modern politics through an annual re-enactment of the historic Boston Tea Party protest.

The Boston Tea Party Museum has been collecting donations of unused tea leaves for its Saturday evening commemoration of the seminal Dec. 16, 1773, protest that preceded the Revolutionary War.

Museum spokeswoman Stephanie Loeber says roughly 30 percent of the more than 200 submissions have come from people who say they're dissatisfied with today's political climate.

Submissions also have come from descendants of the original Tea Party participants and schoolchildren studying about the Revolutionary War.

The annual commemoration begins with a recreation of the fiery debates at the city's Old South Meeting House and ends with the dumping of tea off the museum's replica colonial ships.