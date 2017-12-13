Taiwan National Palace Museum to raise admission fees 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting next year, the admission fee of the National Palace Museum for foreigners will be raised from NT$250 to NT$350, said the director of the museum.

NPM Director Lin Jeng-yi (林正儀) said on Wednesday that the ticket prices for the museum had not been adjusted for three years, and that the new admission fees were finalized based on the current law, reported the Central News Agency.

The museum said the price of a regular ticket would be increased to NT$350 from NT$250, and group tickets would be priced at NT$320 for each person, increasing also NT$100 per ticket.

Nevertheless, children and students under the age of 18 and regardless of nationality would gain free admission to the museum next year, replacing the current free-of-charge benefit exclusive for pre-school children, said the museum.

In addition, the ticket price for Taiwanese nationals between 19 and 64 will remain at NT$150. For Taiwanese elderly people over the age of 65, the museum will offer free admission on weekdays but will charge NT$75 per person on weekends from next year.