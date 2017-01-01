Taiwan's hiring outlook for Q1 2018 most optimistic in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's hiring outlook for the first quarter of 2018 is the most optimistic in the world, according to Manpower's Employment Outlook Survey.

In response to the staffing and consulting firm Manpower's question "How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change next season as compared to the current quarter?" Taiwanese employers were the most optimistic of 41 countries surveyed, with a net 25 percent indicating a positive outlook for hiring.

The next most optimistic outlook was seen in Japan, at 24 percent, followed by India at 22 percent, next was the U.S. with 19 percent and Costa Rica rounded out the top five at 18 percent.

Based on the valid responses of 1,018 Taiwanese companies, the percentage of hiring managers anticipating a positive outlook was derived by subtracting employers expecting a decrease in employment from those who foresee an increase, as well as making adjustments for seasonal factors.

Firms categorized as financial services, insurance and real estate led the pack in Taiwan with 31 percent planning on hiring in the first quarter of next year, a big leap from 25 percent in the previous quarter and a significant increase from 27 percent for the same period last year.

Manufacturers were not far behind with 30 percent planning to take on new staff in the first quarter, a two percent increase from the previous quarter's 28 percent, and a major increase from the 23 seen during the same period last year.

In terms of company size, the large enterprises with 250 or more employees were the most optimistic about hiring at 35 percent, followed by medium-sized companies (50-249 employees) at 23 percent, and small businesses (10 -49 employees) at 13 percent.