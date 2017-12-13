Air ambulances to be stationed on Taiwan’s outer islands for medical emergencies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare said air ambulances would be in place on Taiwan’s outer islands in July 2018 as an attempt to improve emergency medical services to residents of remote areas.

Tsai Shu-feng (蔡淑鳳), a senior official at the ministry, said at a conference on Tuesday that the open bid for air medical services stationed on outer islands was finally settled at the end of July after three failed bids, and that the aircraft would commence their tasks starting July 27, 2018.

Tsai added there would be jet aircraft from the Executive Aviation Taiwan Corp. (飛特立航空) providing transport in Kinmen and helicopters from Emerald Pacific Airlines (凌天航空) serving in Penghu and Matsu.

The Central News Agency reported that nearly 100 officials and public servants from Taiwan’s mountainous areas as well as outer islands convened in Kinmen to discuss health policies.

Wang Han-chih (王漢志), director of the heath department in Kinmen County, said that due to geographical factors, indigenous peoples living in mountainous areas and residents of the outer islands had less access to emergency medical services and long-term health care.

The conference aimed at gaining insights into current medical services provided in those remote areas, which would help the ministry to come up with policies to better address the health issues of local people, said Wang.

Earlier reports said the plan for having air ambulances stationed in Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu is a ten-year project with a total budget of NT$4.3 billion.

As of now, patients of outer islands in critical condition have to wait for an airplane to be dispatched from Taiwan, which delays the medical response time.

However, one of the air ambulance contractors, Emerald Pacific Airlines (凌天航空), has had a record of five accidents and eight deaths since it started operating 23 years ago.

One recent and perhaps the most noted deadly accident is that of award-winning documentary filmmaker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) in June 2017.