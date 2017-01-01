Heavy rain advisory in northern Taiwan today, 11 degrees by weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A heavy rain advisory has been issued for Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Keelung City by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), while it has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Yilan County.

The CWB issued an advisory that sudden, heavy downpours are likely in Yilan County, while Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung could see locally heavy rain. A strong wind advisory is also in place for the whole island.

In terms of temperatures, the mercury will range between 17 to 22 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 19 to 24 degrees in the central part of the country, and 21 to 27 in the southern section of Taiwan proper, according to CWB data.

As for the weekend outlook, CWB forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said in a CNA report that the lows in northern Taiwan could dip down to 11 degrees by late Sunday night and early Monday morning, possibly bringing more snow to Yushan and other mountains, as one of the strongest cold fronts of the winter is poised to hit Taiwan.