Taiwan and Dominican Republic step up fight against transnational crime

Recent law enforcement measures undertaken by Taiwan and Caribbean diplomatic ally Dominican Republic highlight the nations’ efforts in the fight against transnational crime, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dec. 11.



Taiwan police officials visited the Dominican Republic from February to March as well as June to August to enhance mutual judicial assistance in criminal investigations and evidence collection, according to the ministry. In addition, the two nations set up an information exchange channel between their respective police agencies earlier this year, the MOFA added.



Such collaborative law enforcement efforts were not the first between the two nations, as Taiwan and the Caribbean ally inked an agreement in 2012 to fight transnational money laundering. The pact paved the way for streamlined information sharing on anti-terrorism efforts as well as enhanced national security.



According to the MOFA, the government is committed to working with countries around the world to strengthen collaborative efforts to fight transnational crimes.



So far, communication channels have been successfully established with more than 50 nations to streamline information exchanges, the ministry said. Taiwan has also inked around a dozen agreements with ROC diplomatic allies including Belize, Palau, Solomon Islands, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Hungary and Latvia, to combat crimes spanning human trafficking, money laundering and terrorism.



According to the MOFA, Taiwan is an indispensable partner in the global fight against crime. Excluding the nation from international collaboration will only hamper law enforcement efforts around the world, the ministry added. (KWS-E)