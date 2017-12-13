All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 110 74 13-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 32 20 11 1 41 108 92 10-5-0 10-6-1 5-1-1 Columbus 31 19 11 1 39 88 80 11-6-0 8-5-1 6-4-0 Washington 32 19 12 1 39 100 93 13-5-0 6-7-1 5-3-0 New Jersey 30 17 9 4 38 94 92 7-5-2 10-4-2 2-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 10 3 37 108 100 9-1-2 8-9-1 5-3-1 N.Y. Rangers 30 16 11 3 35 99 89 12-5-3 4-6-0 5-4-2 Pittsburgh 32 16 13 3 35 94 104 10-5-1 6-8-2 4-2-0 Boston 27 14 9 4 32 78 75 9-4-2 5-5-2 1-1-2 Philadelphia 30 12 11 7 31 87 88 5-6-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 Montreal 31 13 14 4 30 85 99 8-7-3 5-7-1 8-1-1 Carolina 29 11 11 7 29 80 91 6-4-3 5-7-4 2-3-2 Florida 30 12 14 4 28 90 105 6-6-3 6-8-1 4-3-1 Detroit 30 11 13 6 28 81 99 5-6-5 6-7-1 3-7-1 Ottawa 29 9 13 7 25 79 101 4-5-5 5-8-2 2-3-1 Buffalo 31 8 17 6 22 67 104 4-9-1 4-8-5 3-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 31 21 8 2 44 104 78 11-5-0 10-3-2 5-1-1 Los Angeles 32 20 9 3 43 98 73 10-5-2 10-4-1 3-3-2 Winnipeg 31 18 8 5 41 107 87 11-2-1 7-6-4 5-1-1 Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84 11-2-2 7-5-2 8-1-1 Vegas 29 19 9 1 39 103 91 11-2-0 8-7-1 9-1-0 San Jose 29 16 10 3 35 79 69 9-6-2 7-4-1 4-1-2 Dallas 31 17 13 1 35 91 90 10-4-0 7-9-1 4-8-0 Calgary 30 16 12 2 34 88 94 8-8-0 8-4-2 5-3-0 Minnesota 29 15 11 3 33 87 87 8-3-2 7-8-1 4-5-0 Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 90 82 8-5-2 6-6-3 2-5-2 Anaheim 31 13 11 7 33 83 91 8-7-3 5-4-4 3-2-4 Vancouver 31 14 13 4 32 82 90 5-6-3 9-7-1 3-5-0 Colorado 30 14 14 2 30 94 100 8-5-1 6-9-1 4-5-1 Edmonton 31 13 16 2 28 93 101 5-9-0 8-7-2 4-1-0 Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114 3-8-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1

Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 1

Florida 2, Detroit 1, OT

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1

Anaheim 3, Carolina 2

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 7, Columbus 2

Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Washington 5, Colorado 2

New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 1

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.