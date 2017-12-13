|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|110
|74
|13-2-1
|8-4-1
|5-2-0
|Toronto
|31
|20
|10
|1
|41
|106
|88
|10-5-0
|10-5-1
|5-1-1
|Columbus
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|86
|73
|11-5-0
|8-5-1
|6-4-0
|Washington
|32
|19
|12
|1
|39
|100
|93
|13-5-0
|6-7-1
|5-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|108
|100
|9-1-2
|8-9-1
|5-3-1
|New Jersey
|29
|16
|9
|4
|36
|89
|91
|6-5-2
|10-4-2
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|99
|89
|12-5-3
|4-6-0
|5-4-2
|Pittsburgh
|32
|16
|13
|3
|35
|94
|104
|10-5-1
|6-8-2
|4-2-0
|Boston
|27
|14
|9
|4
|32
|78
|75
|9-4-2
|5-5-2
|1-1-2
|Montreal
|31
|13
|14
|4
|30
|85
|99
|8-7-3
|5-7-1
|8-1-1
|Philadelphia
|29
|11
|11
|7
|29
|83
|86
|4-6-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Carolina
|29
|11
|11
|7
|29
|80
|91
|6-4-3
|5-7-4
|2-3-2
|Florida
|30
|12
|14
|4
|28
|90
|105
|6-6-3
|6-8-1
|4-3-1
|Detroit
|30
|11
|13
|6
|28
|81
|99
|5-6-5
|6-7-1
|3-7-1
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|13
|7
|25
|79
|101
|4-5-5
|5-8-2
|2-3-1
|Buffalo
|31
|8
|17
|6
|22
|67
|104
|4-9-1
|4-8-5
|3-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|31
|21
|8
|2
|44
|104
|78
|11-5-0
|10-3-2
|5-1-1
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|8
|3
|43
|97
|68
|10-5-2
|10-3-1
|3-3-2
|Winnipeg
|31
|18
|8
|5
|41
|107
|87
|11-2-1
|7-6-4
|5-1-1
|Nashville
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|95
|84
|11-2-2
|7-5-2
|8-1-1
|Vegas
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|103
|91
|11-2-0
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|San Jose
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|79
|69
|9-6-2
|7-4-1
|4-1-2
|Dallas
|31
|17
|13
|1
|35
|91
|90
|10-4-0
|7-9-1
|4-8-0
|Calgary
|30
|16
|12
|2
|34
|88
|94
|8-8-0
|8-4-2
|5-3-0
|Minnesota
|29
|15
|11
|3
|33
|87
|87
|8-3-2
|7-8-1
|4-5-0
|Chicago
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|90
|82
|8-5-2
|6-6-3
|2-5-2
|Anaheim
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|83
|91
|8-7-3
|5-4-4
|3-2-4
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|82
|90
|5-6-3
|9-7-1
|3-5-0
|Colorado
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|94
|100
|8-5-1
|6-9-1
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|30
|12
|16
|2
|26
|86
|99
|5-9-0
|7-7-2
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|33
|7
|21
|5
|19
|75
|114
|3-8-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 1
Florida 2, Detroit 1, OT
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1
Anaheim 3, Carolina 2
|Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2
Washington 5, Colorado 2
Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.