National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/13 10:18
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 6 .793
Toronto 17 8 .680 4
New York 13 13 .500
Philadelphia 13 13 .500
Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 14 12 .538
Miami 13 13 .500 1
Orlando 11 17 .393 4
Charlotte 10 16 .385 4
Atlanta 6 21 .222
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 8 .714
Milwaukee 15 10 .600
Indiana 16 11 .593
Detroit 14 13 .519
Chicago 6 20 .231 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 4 .840
San Antonio 19 8 .704 3
New Orleans 14 14 .500
Memphis 8 19 .296 14
Dallas 7 20 .259 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 11 .593
Denver 15 12 .556 1
Portland 13 13 .500
Utah 13 14 .481 3
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 22 6 .786
L.A. Clippers 10 15 .400 10½
L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10½
Phoenix 9 19 .321 13
Sacramento 8 18 .308 13

___

Monday's Games

Charlotte 116, Oklahoma City 103

Chicago 108, Boston 85

Houston 130, New Orleans 123

Miami 107, Memphis 82

Golden State 111, Portland 104

L.A. Clippers 96, Toronto 91

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 123, Atlanta 114

Denver 103, Detroit 84

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.