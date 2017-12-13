CNN's Acosta complains of White House threat

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN's Jim Acosta says he was warned by the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders not to ask a question during President Donald Trump's bill signing ceremony on Tuesday, further evidence of sour relations between the network and administration.

Acosta said Sanders told him that if he asked Trump a question, "she could not promise that I would be allowed into a pool spray again."

Sanders did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Acosta said he considered it a "direct threat." He asked a question of the president anyway, and didn't get an answer.