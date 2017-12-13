BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
West Ham 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 5, Stoke 1
Swansea 1, West Brom 0
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2
Huddersfield 2, Brighton 0
Burnley 1, Watford 0
Newcastle 2, Leicester 3
|Sunday's Matches
Southampton 1, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 1, Everton 1
Man United 1, Man City 2
|Friday's Match
Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2
|Saturday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 3, Bolton 2
QPR 1, Leeds 3
Burton Albion 1, Preston 2
Fulham 1, Birmingham 0
Barnsley 0, Derby 3
Middlesbrough 2, Ipswich 0
Aston Villa 0, Millwall 0
Hull 3, Brentford 2
Wolverhampton 0, Sunderland 0
Norwich 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
|Monday's Match
Reading 2, Cardiff 2
|Saturday's Matches
Wigan 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Shrewsbury 1
Oldham 5, Northampton 1
Bradford 4, Rochdale 3
Blackpool 1, Rotherham 2
Walsall 1, Scunthorpe 0
Plymouth 2, Gillingham 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Southend 0
Charlton 0, Portsmouth 1
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 0
Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon
|Saturday's Matches
Port Vale 2, Cambridge United 0
Crawley Town 2, Mansfield Town 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon
Luton Town 1, Notts County 1
Newport County 3, Carlisle 3
Cheltenham 1, Crewe 0
Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2
Morecambe 2, Coventry 0
Colchester 3, Exeter 1
Chesterfield 2, Barnet 1
Grimsby Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 0
Stevenage 0, Wycombe 0