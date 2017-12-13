Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 4-10

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 4-10. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC, 17.2 million.

2. NFL Football: New Orleans at Atlanta, NBC, 14.61 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.41 million.

4. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 12.62 million.

5. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.49 million.

6. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ESPN, 10.91 million.

7. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10 million.

8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.996 million.

9. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.87 million.

10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.4 million.

11. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.07 million.

12. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 9.04 million.

13. "Survivor," CBS, 8.97 million.

14. "Mom," CBS, 8.78 million.

15. "NCIS," CBS, 8.42 million.

16. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 8.07 million.

17. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 7.89 million.

18. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 7.75 million.

19. "Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 7.54 million.

20. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.53 million.

