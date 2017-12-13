Sobhy returns to Tournament of Champions after torn Achilles

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Sobhy will compete next month at Grand Central Station in the Tournament of Champions, her first squash tournament since the highest-ranked American tore her Achilles tendon.

Event officials announced Tuesday that Sobhy will play in the tournament held Jan. 18-25 at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central.

Sohby was No. 6 in the world when she was injured during a March match and sidelined from the Professional Squash Association tour.

Defending champion Camille Serme of France returns for the event in New York. Runner-up Sobhy will be joined by two Americans in the field — No. 12 Olivia Blatchford and 15-year-old Marina Stefanoni, who received a wild card.

On the men's side, defending champion Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and No. 1 Gregory Gaultier of France lead the field.