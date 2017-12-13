NBC's 'Today' in ratings lead after Matt Lauer's firing

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt who? NBC's "Today" show was the most-watched morning program for the first full week after long-time host Matt Lauer was fired because of sexual misconduct charges.

The Nielsen company said it was the first time in a year that "Today" had beaten its rival "Good Morning America" at ABC for two consecutive weeks.

The show's victory the previous week wasn't very surprising. With all of the attention given to Lauer's firing, it was to be expected more people than usual would tune in to see how those on the show would react.

Maintaining that lead for the week after Lauer's exit was more interesting. Most weeks, "Good Morning America" is the most popular morning show.