Dortmund win in Stoeger's first game as coach

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund finally ended its winless streak in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-0 in Peter Stoeger's first game in charge on Tuesday.

Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos broke the deadlock in the 55th minute and Shinji Kagawa sealed it in the 89th after Dortmund missed a host of chances to do so.

It was Dortmund's first league win at the ninth attempt since September, and only its second in 14 games across all competitions.

The side's slump led to the sacking of Peter Bosz on Sunday, when Stoeger took over.

Stoeger was sacked by Cologne the week before after his side failed to win in 13 Bundesliga games, but the Austrian coach is respected for leading Cologne to Bundesliga promotion in 2014 and overseeing steady progress in each of the following seasons - up to this one.

Dortmund's win in Mainz is also Stoeger's first Bundesliga win of the season.