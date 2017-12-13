Iraq PM warns Islamic State might erupt again somewhere else

PARIS (AP) — Three days after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, Iraq's prime minister warns that the group's extremists might "erupt again somewhere else" without international cooperation in combatting the militants.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters Tuesday that "we have managed to break them" in Iraq, but added that it's a worry for everyone that IS has "this unfortunate ability to recruit young people very quickly."

He said there must be an effort to "remove their grassroots in the region."

Al-Abadi made the comments at a news conference on the sidelines of a climate summit outside Paris,

He called for continued international cooperation in training Iraqi forces and providing logistical and intelligence support.

Al-Abadi declared victory in the more than three-year fight against IS in a national address Saturday.